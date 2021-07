Click Brawl is a "collaborative click counter." It counts the number of clicks that have been made on the site since its launch. Two games are available:

Click brawl or main counter

This counter always goes up. It never decreases. 1 click is +1. How much can you increase it? Eternal fight

Positive vs negative. Click on the yellow side of the screen to increase the counter. Click on the blue side to decrease it. Who will win?

I'm currently playing "Eternal fight," but I keep switching sides.