Nondescript house for sale has huge oak tree growing right through it

There's a fairly nondescript home for sale in Gulfport, Florida that has one remarkable feature: a massive oak tree growing right through the kitchen and popping out of the roof. Apparently the home's original architect and builders worked around the tree as opposed to cutting it down.

"It is an issue," [Gulfport Realty agent Stacey] Purcell said. "Without that tree I'd have that house sold already."

While Purcell says she has received some offers on the $899,000 property, it's enough of an issue that there's no mention or photo of the tree in the current property listing at Gulfport Reality.