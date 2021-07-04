20 feared dead in Japan landslide

More than 20 people are feared dead after devastating mudslides in Japan, with two bodies so far recovered. Videos shot in Atami, a resort town, show walls of mud overwhelming buildings Saturday, carrying cars, debris and even houses downhill. The disaster followed days of torrential rain in Shizuoka prefecture, with more falling in the first three days of month than is usually expected in the whole of July.

A resident told the BBS that he heard a "horrible sound" and fled immediately. A local official told Agence France-Presse that "We are trying our best to search for survivors as quickly as possible while carrying out the operation very carefully as it is still raining"; the Japanese military was called in.