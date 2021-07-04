With an alarming animation, the CDC reminds us not to have diarrhea in the pool

"Don't swim or let your kids swim if sick with diarrhea," the CDC wrote on Twitter. "One person with diarrhea can contaminate the entire pool."

And then there was the animated image posted with it, featuring a small child striping a waterslide with a thick brown slick of wet shit.

Don't swim or let your kids swim if sick with diarrhea. One person with diarrhea can contaminate the entire pool. Learn more ways to keep you and those you care about healthy. #HealthySwimming https://t.co/3ogS3ZlQX6 pic.twitter.com/lbN6uvvufu — CDC (@CDCgov) July 1, 2021

Here's another one in the series:

Diarrhea and swimming don't mix! Follow CDC's Steps for Healthy Swimming to help protect yourself and those you care about from illness at the pool. https://t.co/nA0chO6Q9E #HealthySwimming pic.twitter.com/bIraeTY2bd — CDC (@CDCgov) July 2, 2021

Conservatives are angry at "taxpayer dollars" being used to create these, but the message seems to be spreading as fast as e-coli in a hot tub, so that's a penny well-spent.

Not like this penny being spent: