Mojoptix's fantastic sundial presents a faux digital display in the shadow. (It tracks time in 20 minute increments.) You can 3D print your own from the file at Thingiverse.
Amazing faux digital sundial clock… 3D print your own!
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Science
- sundials
- time
- time keeps on slipping slipping slipping
Remains of a tiny mouse inside a carnivorous pitcher plant
In this video, a carnivorous pitcher plant is upended to examine the remains of an unfortunate rodent that fell in. If you don't want to see it, but want to see what it feels like to see it, here is a screenshot of a young observer at the moment of truth. READ THE REST
The best place to put a fan
This man reports that the best place to put a fan is about 2 ft from a window, facing the window, and he has numbers on a computer screen to prove it. I have just impulse-purchased an anemometer from Amazon and know how I'll be spending my weekend. READ THE REST
Here is NASA's new UFO FAQ
Likely spurred by the recent media mainstreaming of the UFO phenomenon, and the Pentagon's unsurprisingly unremarkable report on the matter released last week, NASA has posted a new UFO FAQ that is clear, concise, and, er, grounded in science. Here it is in its entirety: FAQ: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs/UFOs) Does NASA search for extraterrestrial… READ THE REST
Tello can hook you up with a year of unlimited talk and text for under $7 a month
A look at the most affordable phone plans from the three major U.S. service providers doesn't make anyone think about the word affordable. An unlimited essentials plan from T-Mobile will set you back $60 a month just for the most basic talk options with some texting thrown in. $60 a month isn't anybody's idea of… READ THE REST
The $52 bedroom humidifier combats dry, stale, uninspired air in your home
You never truly appreciate a home with perfect humidity until you're forced to live somewhere that seems to suck the moisture right out of the air. It's more than just inconvenient. Low humidity can dry out your skin, lips, and hair, resulting in scratchy throats and noses, while causing itching and chapping. The bottom line… READ THE REST
This Tactical Hydration Pack is a lifesaver when you're under the scorching Sun
For hikers, cyclists, survivalists, or even just the weekend nature lover, there's one rule that stands above all others out in the wild: stay hydrated. And believe it or not, for a species whose bodies are about 60 percent water, many of us are extremely, extremely not following through on that requirement. About 75 percent… READ THE REST