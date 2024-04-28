Vestigial organs: hear a doctor explain every "useless" body part from head to toe

I enjoyed this fascinating video where a doctor explains our "useless" vestigial organs and other structures in our bodies.

He explains why we have parts like wisdom teeth, an appendix, the muscles some people can use to wiggle their ears (I've always been jealous of people who can do that), and more. He also explains why he believes these parts actually do have importance.

"Dr. Jeffrey Laitman joins WIRED to break down every 'useless', vestigial organ and structure in our evolved human bodies. From the "wisdom" teeth and our simian tailbones down to muscles made less important by our double-arched feet, Dr. Laitman highlights where it came from—and how it ended up still inside of us." YouTube



See Also: Employee of organ donor organization finds three severed heads on his desk