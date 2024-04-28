See how crash test dummies, mannequins, marionettes, and other fake people are made

A video from the Science Channel shows how crash test dummies, mannequins, marionettes, and other fake people are made. The process behind creating these different types of inanimate body forms are all so different from each other, but all involve a multistep process with lots of intricate craftsmanship.

My favorite section of the video starts at 04:59, and shows an artist creating a Marionette puppet based off a simple sketch. There are many steps to the process, including molding a rough form out of clay, making a plaster mold, painting the face on, ect.

If you've ever wondered how various dolls and body forms are made, this video is a fun watch.

From Youtube: "Get an inside look at the manufacturing of various body forms. Next stop, uncanny valley! Chapters: 00:00 Mannequins 04:59 Marionettes 14:01 Crash Test Dummies 18:46 Skeletal Replicas 23:45 Dress Forms"





