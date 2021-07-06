Norway law requires photoshopped pics to be labeled

A law passed in Norway requires photoshopped photos to be marked as such. Everyone from fashion magazine feeds to influencers will have to 'fess up.

The rules will affect any paid posts across all social media platforms, as part of an effort to "reduce body pressure" among young people. Madeleine Pedersen, 26, is an Instagram influencer from Moss in Norway. She tells Radio 1 Newsbeat it's "about time" the rules were changed and hopes the law will stop young people comparing themselves to unrealistic images. "There are so many people that are insecure about their body or face," she says.

Plans are also afoot in the UK "to make it compulsory for people to declare altered images"