Innocent sign turned X-rated at Japanese store by error

Joyful 2 is a chain of hobby shops in Japan. The katakana on the right says serufu sakkingu kounaa (self-sacking corner). There really isn't an "a" sound as it's pronounced in "sack," so it isn't surprising the translator used the word "suck" instead.

From Sora News 24:

While the English sign was intended as a nice gesture designed to help English-speaking customers, it no doubt left them scratching their heads instead. While "self-sucking corner" gives a whole other meaning to "Joyful 2", the actual act of self-sucking in a corner of the store would be legally off-limits, and likely physically impossible, so what were they really aiming to convey with this sign?

The reason for the mistake is revealed in the katakana message printed next to it, which reads phonetically as "self-sacking corner". The problem occurs with the word "サッキング", as the (sa) sounds similar to the "su" in the English word for "suck", so much so that a search for "サッキングパッド" (read phonetically as "sacking pad") on Google will take you to "sucking pads", a product designed to be added as an attachment to baby carriers for babies to suck on.