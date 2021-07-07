If you think the scalloped edge of a Ritz cracker is just a classy touch, think again. In their latest TikTok post, Nabisco's Ritz has some fun showing us how to use the cracker's edge as a cheese cutter, similar to a serrated pizza cutter wheel. But, while Andy Griffith's saying, "Everything tastes great when it sits on a Ritz," is an absolute truth, I can't imagine a Ritz holding up against anything harder than a thin slice of Swiss cheese.
Ritz Cracker goes DIY with their fancy serrated edge
