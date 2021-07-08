Was your dog George Washington in a previous life? Is your cat the reincarnation of Annie Oakley? Call now to find out.

"Cute little dog you've got there. But hold on! In a previous life he could have been George Washington!"

Before the Internet was everywhere, people satisfied their psychic needs (and, er, other needs) without leaving their sofas by calling 900 numbers advertised through wonderfully ridiculous and low-budget TV commercials. Below is a fine example of the genre.

To learn about your animal's past life history, you could simply dial a telephone number from your touch tone phone and all would be revealed, for just $1.95/minute. Just be sure to read the fine print: "For entertainment purposes only."

Does that mean my daughter's hamster wasn't Cleopatra?

(via r/ObscureMedia)