I watch Japanese Calligrapher Takumi videos to help me practice my Japanese character handwriting (like this one: "How to write Hiragana with mechanical pencil for beginners"). His most recent video is about drawing 3D letters from the English alphabet. I wonder what kind of gel pen he's using?
Watch this soothing and instructional video on how to draw 3D letters of the alphabet
