On Sunday afternoon, right-wing "university" PragerU (i.e. conservative radio host Dennis Prager's YouTube channel) tweeted something that cut closer to the bone than it perhaps intended.

Young people are enamored with "anti-racist" rhetoric because they think they are fighting racist systems in America. The TRUTH is they are fighting America itself and the very values the country was founded on. — PragerU (@prageru) July 11, 2021

An excellent introduction to the moral panic over "Critical Race Theory"—and why it panics conservatives in the first place.