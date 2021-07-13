An 18-year-old student who slipped a Hitler quote into the yearbook is now charged with computer crimes

A Connecticut teenager who attended Glastonbury high school has been charged with computer crimes after allegedly sneaking a Hitler quote into his high school yearbook.

The 18-year-old hacker is accused of breaking into his school's database and sticking a Hitler quote underneath an unsuspecting student's photo, according to the Miami Herald. He then attributed the quote to George Floyd, the Minnesota Black man murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020.

"It is a quite special secret pleasure how the people around us fail to realize what is really happening to them," the quote said.

Police say the student also hacked another student's quote by weaving in references to drugs and the Boston Marathon bomber.

From the Miami Herald:

Glastonbury High School officials didn't notice the altered quotes until May 2021, when yearbooks were distributed to students. "We deeply regret not having caught the act of bigotry and vandalism before the yearbook was printed," administrators said after having the yearbooks recalled, the AP reported. "We're examining and will revise our yearbook procedures for collecting and reviewing future student submissions." Police arrested the teen on July 9 on two counts of third-degree computer crimes. His first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 6.