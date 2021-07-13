Trump's fired Social Security commissioner is shocked and outraged after being locked out of the system

Trump's Social Security commissioner, Andrew Saul, threw a fit when Biden fired him last week. He vowed to keep working. But Saul's ingenious plan backfired when he tried to log on to the government network on Monday and found that he couldn't.

"I'm here to do the job… but I can't do anything with the communications shut down," the 74-year-old Saul complained to The Washington Post.

Silly Saul! Don't you know defying reality only works for your god-emperor Trump?

Meanwhile, Saul's successor, Biden appointee Kilolo Kijakazi, is enjoying full access to the database.

What's next? My money is a meritless lawsuit, the kind Trump likes to file whenever his ego is bruised.

[via Daily Beast]