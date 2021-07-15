A Napa woman was arrested for selling fake Moderna vaccination cards

A naturopathic doctor in Napa, California, accused of forging Moderna vaccination cards and peddling fake Covid "pellets" in lieu of shots, has been arrested. The 41-year-old ND, Juli Mazi, worked out of her house, where she allegedly pushed Covid conspiracy fears to profit from quackery.

The state-licensed naturopath was raided by the FBI on Wednesday after a family tipped them off in April, saying she sold them pellets that she claimed contained minuscule amounts of the coronavirus to give them "lifelong immunity to Covid-19," according to ABC. Mazi told patients that Covid vaccinations, on the other hand, contained toxic ingredients.

From ABC: