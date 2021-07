Martin O'Leary's Sinuous Rills is a reading of Samuel Taylor Coleridge's Kubla Kahn set to a fantastic scrolling, animated illustration he created using machine learning models.

This is by far and away the most excellent thing I've seen from an artist-AI "collaboration". Mindblowing.

Coleridge's "Kubla Khan", rendered by machine learning models (CLIP/VQGAN). Reading by Peter Yearsley, librivox.com

See also Shardcore's version, with "quite a different vibe!"