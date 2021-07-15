So, this is how to cut a peach so you can easily remove the pit

It's Holly on Instagram demonstrates the right way to cut a peach so you can easily remove a pit that wants to cling to the flesh.
[via Lifehacker]
Did you accidentally wash or dry your favorite shirt the wrong way, causing it to shrink? I have, and when it happens I first try to pawn it off on smaller family members before donating it. But according to Lifehacker, it's possible to unshrink clothes after they've shrunk. The secret is using conditioner or baby… READ THE REST
Don't forget to bring your ID to the airport. In case you lose your ID before your flight, here are the steps you need to follow. From the TikTok: If, for whatever reason, you have lost your ID on the very day that you need it, go ahead and bring whatever you have with your… READ THE REST
If you have the stomach for it, there's a lot to learn from this video about making grody AirPods look new again. From YouTube: Julius Kaveckas, the owner of Phone Fix Craft, has gained over 1 million followers on TikTok for his videos of deep cleaning dirty iPhones and other Apple products. Julius walks us… READ THE REST
If you're a web design professional, you're always looking for something new and fresh to make your work really pop. If you're not a web design professional, yet trying to do the job, then you really need something new and fresh to help distract from your obvious lack of experience. Not all retro websites are… READ THE REST
The romance of sparking up a firepit on a sandy beach or during a quiet camping weekend is undeniable. Enjoy the solitude of nature amid the warm glow and soothing crackling of a flickering blaze. Oh, it's romantic, all right. But as wonderful as your firepit idea was, it invariably runs into some practical headaches. Like… READ THE REST
Some games are tough on controllers, even for cutting-edge, next-gen platforms like the Xbox Series X or the PlayStation 5. Those standard joystick-button configurations are fine for first-person shooters, side scrollers, even most game formats around. But going back to the Atari days, regular controllers are mostly lost when it comes to a staple of… READ THE REST