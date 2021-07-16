Crap gadgets reborn as "Dead Startup Toys"

Rob Beschizza

Dead Startup Toys is selection of classic crap gadgets recreated in nonfunctional funsize form. There are adorable Juicero and Jibos, an internet-of-things drink coolers, the well-meaning but hell-bent One Laptop Per Child, and of course the greatest of them all, the Theranos blood assay Minilab that raised nearly a billion dollars and was for all intents and purposes a fraud. All, sadly, are already sold out so Christmas is looking bleak at Casa Del Beschizza.