Dead Startup Toys is selection of classic crap gadgets recreated in nonfunctional funsize form. There are adorable Juicero and Jibos, an internet-of-things drink coolers, the well-meaning but hell-bent One Laptop Per Child, and of course the greatest of them all, the Theranos blood assay Minilab that raised nearly a billion dollars and was for all intents and purposes a fraud. All, sadly, are already sold out so Christmas is looking bleak at Casa Del Beschizza.
Crap gadgets reborn as "Dead Startup Toys"
