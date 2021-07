Today a group of concerned U.S. legislators launched the Freedom From Big Tech Caucus to campaign against the hold that social media companies have on public discourse. Caucus leaders Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) both announced it using Twitter for iPhone.

I suppose you can defend this from the "Yet you participate in society!" perspective? But really, this is just the free-range stupidity of some of the stupidest people in congress.