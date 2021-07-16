Anti-maskers in Spain beware – using public transportation without a mask will get you nowhere. Not with passengers like the one on the train below, who didn't put up with any guff from a man who thought he could bend the country's mask rules by riding a train without a face covering. In the video, posted on Twitter, a group of loud passengers, who repeatedly shout "fuera" ("outside), keep pushing and pushing until the maskless gentleman is forced off the train. He is left on the platform, where he takes a seat, perhaps contemplating his ridiculous quandary.
Watch: Maskless man pushed off a train by angry passengers
