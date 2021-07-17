Startling dashcam video shows the moment someone flew their vehicle over a ramp and through powerlines, crashing on the other side. CBS Local reports the driver received only minor injuries and walked out of hospital soon after.
Only minor injuries for driver whose car leaped an overpass ramp and flew through power lines
