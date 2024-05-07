The 11-foot8+8 bridge has met an unstoppable force (video)

A recycling truck had the momentum to punch itself under the oft-victorious 11-foot8+8 bridge.

I guess we have to call this one a tie. The recycling truck's battering ram-like lifter arms simply shove the barricade up and allow the truck to bounce along underneath. Both the truck and the bridge's armor are a bit worse for wear, but if you can walk away from a landing, it's a good landing.

On May 6th, a recycling truck challenged the 11foot8 bridge to a sort-of jousting duel. In this clash of the steel giants the old canopener got a bit rattled but I don't know that the truck escaped completely unscathed. This was crash #182 since 2008. YouTube

