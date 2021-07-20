Man makes rope from sheets to escape 4th floor of quarantine hotel

An Australian gentleman who was quarantined in a Perth hotel did not want to be sent back home after breaking Covid travel rules. So he devised an escape plan, tying at least six bedsheets together to climb down from the fourth floor window of his hotel room at 12:45 am.

And without breaking any bones, his scheme was a success! For six hours, that is. But with nowhere to go, the 39-year-old escapee wandered the streets until police spotted and arrested him.

From The Sydney Morning Herald:

The man was refused entry to WA on Monday afternoon under COVID-19 restrictions and told to leave the state within 48 hours after arriving by plane without a G2G pass – an interstate passport system used in the west and Tasmania – and not meeting exemption criteria for entering. Queensland is considered a 'medium risk' state by WA which means only people with essential professions or compassionate reasons are allowed to travel there. … The man had been taken from the airport on Monday to a Rivervale hotel where he allegedly stayed until about 12.45am on Tuesday before enacting a cartoonish plan to climb out of top floor room using at least six bed sheets which had been tied together. The 39-year-old was found by police officers at 8.55am on Tuesday on Beaufort Street in Mount Lawley before he was arrested and charged under state emergency laws with failure to comply with a direction and providing false or misleading information.

Not a trope – you really can knot bedsheets together before climbing out of a 4th storey window.



Image: West Australian Police