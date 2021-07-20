"The Simpson's season 6 DVD case sticks out like a sore thumb," writes Kid Leaves Stoop. "Homer's Simpson's plastic head is the bane of DVD collectors' existence."
The most obscure Simpsons controversy is the one about the Homer-shaped DVD box set
Why Quillette sucks
Feel free to add to the list READ THE REST
Twitter bullshit ruined the life of a talented new science fiction author
Isabel Fall, a transwoman, wrote "I sexually identify as an attack helicopter" to co-opt a transphobic meme and tell an unsettling tale of the military manipulating and literally weaponizing gender identity. After it was published in Clarkesworld to immediate acclaim, Twitter-brained paranoiacs turned on it, falsely accusing the mysterious Fall of being a transphobic provocateur… READ THE REST
Fox News fined $1m for "repeated violations" of discrimination and sexual harassment law
Fox News will pay a $1m fine over claims of sexual harassment and discrimination that violated New York City's human rights laws, reports The Daily Beast. The charges stem from anchor Gretchen Carlson's claims against longtime Fox News Chairman and sex pest Roger Ailes. Among the policy changes required by the Commission, the network has… READ THE REST
