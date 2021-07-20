Watch this 1960s pitch reel for Sesame Street

This pitch reel, probably produced in 1968, was created by the Childrens' Television Workshop to get funding and distribution for a show idea called Sesame Street. It's a fascinating look at the beginnings of the now-gargantuan public television show, and it uses Muppets to sell the idea.

My favorite part is at 22:17, where a group of businesspeople (all Muppets) sit around a table trying to come up with a name for the show. One of the Muppets says, "Hey these kids can't read or write, right?" After the other muppets around the table agree, he says, "Then howzabout we call the show Hey Stupid?"

The idea is rejected, but then, Kermit talking with Rowlf, comes to the rescue:

Rowlf

Who's gonna find us a title now?

Kermit

Well, what sort of a title are you looking for?

Rowlf

Something that says we're going to open up new worlds for these little kids, you know, but not too cute. Oh, what am I gonna do, Kermit?

Kermit

Uh, where's the show gonna take place?

Rowlf

Oh, on a street on the front steps of a house. That will be the main place. What are we going to do for our title?

Kermit

(pondering) Open up new worlds… Street… Hey, Ralph?

Rowlf

Hm?

Kermit

Why don't you call your show "Sesame Street?"

Rowlf

(Ignoring Kermit) My entire career as a TV educator, nipped in the… what was that?

Kermit

Sesame Street. You know, like "open sesame." It kind of gives you an idea of a street where neat stuff happens.

Rowlf

Kermit! Why you're a genius! Sesame Street! I love it. The kids will love it. I can see it up there in lights. "The Children's Television Workshop presents Sesame Street." Wow, that's a great title. Kermit. Now you're gonna stay with us and help us put on the show, aren't you?

Kermit

Uh, I dunno…

Rowlf

But you got to do it, Kermit, because it's gonna be a terrific show. You know, it's fast and funny and educational. And we're gonna have a ball doing it. Oh, what do you say little green buddy? We need you. We want you. We love you. And it wouldn't be the same without you for the old children's television workshop. Are you with us?

Kermit

I don't think so. (Rowlf cries in despair)

Kermit

(Quietly, to viewer) Shall I tell him I was kidding? Eh, I'll tell him tomorrow.

[via r/ObscureMedia]