Take a look at fake rain in Dubai created by cloud-seeding technology

July and August are the hottest months in Dubai and the rest of the United Arab Emirates, with temperatures in the Gulf country regularly reaching 120 degrees Fahrenheit with very little rain. But the UAE is trying to change that with cloud-seeding technology (to which they invested $15 million in 2017) that uses drones to "plant" rain "seeds" into cumulous clouds (see how the tech works in bottom video). Footage released on Sunday (shown below) by the UAE's National Center of Meteorology shows recent downpours in the country, "enhanced by cloud-seeding operations," according to MSN, which was so heavy it created hazardous driving conditions.

From MSN:

On Sunday, the UAE's national weather service released video footage of the heavy downpours. Its cloud seeding operations are part of an ongoing mission to generate precipitation in the Middle East country, which has an average rainfall of just four inches. The enhanced rain is created using drone technology that unleashes electrical charges into clouds in order for them to clump together and form precipitation. The National reported the heavy rainfall caused waterfalls to appear in the city of Ail Ain and made driving conditions hazardous.

Here's video from 2018 showing the UAE's commitment to cloud-seeding technology, and explaining how it works: