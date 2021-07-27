For sale: Conventional large home with an 1800s western ghost town in the backyard

This fairly conventional log home in Woodinville, Washington—just 30 minutes from Seattle—is for sale for $1.8 million. It's a three bedroom and four bath with a creek on the property and, um, an "authentic 1800s western town, originally the town of Silvana, which can be used for wine tasting, events, artist studio, work or play space." Presumably, it's just the facades?

"The structures were moved from the original 'wild west' town of Silvana, WA," says Ryan Davis. "This is the original jail, grocery, saloon and barbershop of the town before being relocated to its current home in the 60s by the original owners, the Jones Family."

