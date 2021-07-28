Martin Shkreli's Wu-Tang Clan album sold off to pay his debts

Martin Shkreli paid $2m for the sole copy of the Wu-Tang Clan album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, a curious artifact that ended up in the possession of the government after the "pharma bro" was convicted of fraud. The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it had sold the item to an anonymous buyer.

The price wasn't disclosed, but the department confirmed that it covered Shkreli's $7.4m restitution.

Proceeds from the sale of the Album will be applied to satisfy the outstanding balance owed on the Forfeiture Money Judgment. The contract of sale contains a confidentiality provision that protects information relating to the buyer and price. Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, announced the sale of the Album. "Through the diligent and persistent efforts of this Office and its law enforcement partners, Shkreli has been held accountable and paid the price for lying and stealing from investors to enrich himself. With today's sale of this one-of-a-kind album, his payment of the forfeiture is now complete," stated Acting U.S. Attorney Kasulis.

So unpleasant that his own lawyer said he wanted to punch him in the face, Shkreli hiked the price of a life-saving medicine, defrauded hedge fund investors, and smirked his way through a Capitol Hill hearing in the disastrous misbelief the public would hate him less than they hated Congress.