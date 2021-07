Who gives a crap about the history of toilets? Francis de los Reyes does. He's a professor of civil engineering at North Carolina State University whose research focuses on "wastewater treatment plant design, environmental biotechnology and microbiology, fundamentals of environmental engineering, and water and sanitation for developing countries."

In this TED-Ed video, de los Reyes reveals how we've dealt with our own waste, from ancient Mesopotamia to Thomas Crapper to the present day.