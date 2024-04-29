In this funny video, a mom describes how she felt after accidentally inviting all 487 of her phone contacts to her daughter's 1st birthday party.

When the mom was creating an online invitation through Evite, she was presented with the option to import her contacts. She thought this meant uploading them, and then selecting the invitees, but nope. That's not how the "import" feature on Evite works. It sent an invite to every single person she had ever added to her phone contacts.

The funniest and most embarrassing part of the situation is that the evite was sent to each contact under the name she created for them in her phone, such as "cute guy from bar" "derek" with an eyeroll emoji next to his name, "old man neighbor", and more nicknames that were meant to be kept private.

Evite apologized for this feature by sending her $500 worth of doordash certificates to pay for the party food. I wonder how many of the contacts actually showed up? I'm glad she has such a good sense of humor, because it's a great story now. This could totally be the plot of a Curb Your Enthusiasm Episode.

