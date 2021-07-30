Relive the joy of Berkeley Systems' famous "Flying Toasters" and other "After Dark" screensavers

There was a time, many eons ago, when screensavers were a big deal, and the king of the screensaver makers was Berkeley Systems, creators of the famous "Flying Toasters" screensavers.

Bryan Bruan used CSS to recreate a lot of the After Dark screensavers, including :

Why aren't screensavers that popular now? Like ringtones, people got bored with them, for one thing. But I also think people are using their computers for more hours in a day than they were in the 1990s, so there's not enough idle time for a screensaver to kick in.