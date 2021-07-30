Watch this sizzling trailer for Ridley Scott's House of Gucci

Ridley Scott's hot fashion-crime-drama House of Gucci hits theaters November 24, starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga. From Variety:
The film... details the assassination of Maurizio Gucci (Driver) and the downfall of the Gucci family fashion dynasty. Gaga plays socialite Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio's ex-wife who was tried and convicted of orchestrating his murder after he left her for a younger woman. She served 18 years in prison, where she gained the nickname Black Widow, before being released in 2016.