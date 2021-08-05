Covid Delta Plus could be even more infectious than Delta

Little is known about the recently discovered Covid-19 Delta Plus variant, but the mutation "could make [Delta Plus] even more infectious than Delta—and Delta is already highly adept at infecting people," says David Cennimo, M.D., assistant professor of medicine-pediatrics infectious disease at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

From Esquire:

Public health officials in South Korea have reported the country's first two cases of the Delta Plus coronavirus variant. The variant, which is a mutation of the highly contagious Delta variant responsible for the recent surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases, was first identified in India.

"The first case [in South Korea] was identified in a man in [his] 40s who has no recent travel records," the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) told Reuters. It's unclear how the man became sick. The second case of Delta Plus was in a traveller who recently returned from the United States. That patient had been vaccinated with both doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.