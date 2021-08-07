Listen to music or your games in style with nearly 50% off these Bluetooth headphones

Whether you want to sit back and immerse yourself in music or lean in and fully engage with a video game world, one place you don't want to cut corners is with your headphones. Even in a realm where cutting-edge graphics are key, there's no easier way to turn people away and watch them start losing interest than with bad audio.

Fortunately, the Ninja Dragon BT20 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones are not only primed with killer audio to satisfy players at all levels, but they're also on sale at nearly half off.

The BT20s offer exceptional noise blocking, optimal comfort, and crystal-clear communication while serving up one of the most dynamic audio soundscapes you'll find in the price range. Its built-in 40mm large unit drivers have composite diaphragms that allow users to experience full surround sound from their games as well as their music. And that sound comes booming with the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for fast and simple pairing.

With a range of up to 30 feet, it's easy to take these headphones virtually anywhere. In fact, they also fold up for convenient carrying in a bag or a suitcase. But don't discount convenience as boring. These headphones come in a striking metallic fire red shell along with a 7 color LED light right that gives the BT20s an eye-catching aesthetic.

Meanwhile, these headphones can keep the sound pumping for hours thanks to their built-in rechargeable 400mAh battery. This offers the BT20s up to 8 continuous hours of listening time and up to 10 hours of talk time on a single charge. Speaking of talk time, the built-in mic lets you use the headphones for all your calling and video conferencing purposes as well.

Regularly priced at $69, the Ninja Dragon BT20 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones are available now at nearly half off their retail price, down to just $39.99.