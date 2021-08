Years ago, on a special edition DVD, I first saw this awesome alternate opening to The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension.

This 'documentary' released by the Banzai Institute helped tell Buckaroo's origin story a but better, and included his mother, played by Jamie Lee Curtis.

I am eagerly awaiting Earl Mac Rauch's long-promised sequel Buckaroo Banzai Against the World Crime League.