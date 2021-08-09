Watch the Lockpicking Lawyer brute force a combination lock with a robot

I find watching the Lockpicking Lawyer pretty soothing and fun. You know what is going to happen, you are probably going to hear about a tool he made with Bosnian Bill, and then the lock comes open.
This time, however, robots.
