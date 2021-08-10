Graphical wonders on show at Siggraph 2021

This year's Siggraph conference exhibition is virtual, running August 10-13, with many wonders to look forward to. Above, an official conference overview. See also Theodore Kim's presentation on antiracist graphics research. And finally (so far) here's Hsueah-To Derek Liu with what we've all been waiting for: Surface Multigrid via Intrinsic Prolongation.

SIGGRAPH is celebrating 48 years of advancements in computer graphics and interactive techniques. As an exchange of knowledge, a source of entertainment, and an opportunity for recognition, SIGGRAPH 2021 continues to serve our community as a place to proudly share passions and celebrate contributions. This year in our virtual environment, we feature breakthroughs in research and technology, speakers who will inspire and push the field forward, and a community that will collaborate and enjoy all that has been achieved and what is now possible. Join us online 9-13 August, 2021. On-demand content will be available starting 2 August and will remain available for viewing through 29 October. Information and registration: https://s2021.siggraph.org/