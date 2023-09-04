In the gallery of glitches, failure is the source of beauty

The Glitch Gallery is an online exhibition of pretty bugs.

This is a museum of accidental art, an enthusiastic embrace of mistakes, a celebration of emergent beauty. Learn more? Below you can browse the exhibits in our collection. Keep scrolling down to see them in more detail! If you have ever encountered such an accidental artwork yourself, we invite you to submit it to us!

My favorite exhibit is Tracey's volumetric snowstorm. A whole game with this aesthetic, please! Kiki Rohwer: