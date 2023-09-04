In the gallery of glitches, failure is the source of beauty

The Glitch Gallery is an online exhibition of pretty bugs.
This is a museum of accidental art, an enthusiastic embrace of mistakes, a celebration of emergent beauty. Learn more? Below you can browse the exhibits in our collection. Keep scrolling down to see them in more detail! If you have ever encountered such an accidental artwork yourself, we invite you to submit it to us!
My favorite exhibit is Tracey's volumetric snowstorm. A whole game with this aesthetic, please! Kiki Rohwer:
This image was created while working on extensions for the raytracing software tracey as part of a university course. When building a volumetric light effect (rays of sunlight reflecting on dust particles in the air), there were various parameters to tweak for making the dust look like intended. Beginning with large amounts of opaque white dust, it looked more like a snowstorm at first. Which has its own kind of aesthetic and makes the sunny church scene look more like ruins on a postapocalyptic winter's night.