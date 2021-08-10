Watch the original unaired pilot for The Beverly Hillbillies (1962)

"Who are these people?" asks the narrator. "Where are they from?"
Meet "The Hillbillies of Beverly Hills" in this unaired pilot for the classic sitcom that aired from 1962 to 1971!
From A Room In The Past:
The same familiar faces (and car) populate the episode. It is largely the same script and plot as the first aired episode, "The Clampetts Strike Oil." But there are some key differences. One major difference immediately jumps out. Perhaps you have already taken note of it. The show was initially called The Hillbillies of Beverly Hills. Additionally, the iconic theme song, "The Ballad of Jed Clampett," was not yet in place. Instead, the Clampetts drive along to some generic bluegrass banjo pickin'. There are also additional scenes tacked on in an epilogue. Overall, it's fascinating to see how a new series was pitched especially one that became an unlikely ratings behemoth.