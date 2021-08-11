Homophobic anti-mask school board official flips out while resisting arrest

Rochelle Kelley (33) is a New Hampshire school board member who opposes the requirement that students wear masks in classrooms. She thinks Covid deaths are being exaggerated and that cops who arrest her are "cock-sucking dicks" and "f*ggots."

The incident, which was recorded by Kelley's husband, happened on July 25. The couple was driving in their car when police stopped them for having an expired inspection sticker and state registration. They were issued two citations and that's when Kelley apparently lost it. Police say she tried preventing them from conducting a vehicle search before having the car towed, and that she wouldn't cooperate when she was told she was under arrest. According to Weare Police Chief Christopher Moore, Kelley had previously been issued a warning for the expired registration four days earlier. But this isn't her first run-in with local law enforcement. Last year, during the height of the pandemic, she was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after refusing to vacate a playground that was closed as part of an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.