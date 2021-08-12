Fantastically surreal TikTok films about pay telephones

David Pescovitz

Solopist makes wonderfully surreal short TikTok films all about pay telephones. The series reminds me of 2600 magazine's "Payphones of the World" backpage photos, only less real.

@solopsist

There are no rules. #wildwest #lionking #youmustnevergothere #circleoflife #betteronebettertwo

♬ The Lion King: Circle Of Life – Geek Music
@solopsist

I can't be the only one. #diyhomedecor #payphonechallenge #wtf #nostalgia #aesthetic

♬ original sound – solopsist
@solopsist

Nothing is real everything is permitted #payphone #spfx #pranks

♬ original sound – solopsist