Solopist makes wonderfully surreal short TikTok films all about pay telephones. The series reminds me of 2600 magazine's "Payphones of the World" backpage photos, only less real.
Fantastically surreal TikTok films about pay telephones
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- pay telephones
- telephones
Was your dog George Washington in a previous life? Is your cat the reincarnation of Annie Oakley? Call now to find out.
"Cute little dog you've got there. But hold on! In a previous life he could have been George Washington!" Before the Internet was everywhere, people satisfied their psychic needs (and, er, other needs) without leaving their sofas by calling 900 numbers advertised through wonderfully ridiculous and low-budget TV commercials. Below is a fine example of… READ THE REST
Take over a UK telephone booth for £1
BT (formerly British Telecom) is offering £1 leases on 4,000 of their iconic telephone booths all over the UK. Communities can take over the red box real estate as part of BT's ongoing "Adopt a Kiosk" program. BT should hire Superman and Doctor Who as celebrity endorsers. From Yahoo! News: Redundant phone boxes have been… READ THE REST
Last call to dial this phone number and just scream
Just before the US presidential election, elementary school teacher Just Scream!, a hotline you call and, well, just scream. From ABC7NY: There's no one on the other end and numbers aren't saved. "I wanted to find a prompt that people would respond to and screaming seemed to be a good fit!" Gollmar told CNN of… READ THE REST
Understand your dog a whole new way with these $60 DNA testing and dog training lessons
At this point, you probably feel like you know your dog pretty well. You've been together for a few years now, you've bonded, and you've puzzled out a few things about their undeniable personality. Dogs are usually pretty open books. For the most part, they wear who they are right on their expressive faces. Even… READ THE REST
Start a six-figure career as a freelance writer with this bootcamp-style training
Freelance writers are like guns for hire. If they're good, they can bag themselves a healthy, maybe even a six-figure total on their way to booking high-value gigs left and right. if they're not so great, well, they could swiftly end up on Boot Hill. Of course, it isn't all just writing acumen that makes… READ THE REST
Light the way with 30% off this blistering headlamp
If you're out braving the wilderness in the dark, whether it's hiking, spelunking, or some other rigorous activity, you really should be wearing a helmet. We don't want to sound like your mom, but while helmets may not exactly be ultra-cool, they're still a lot cooler than a head wound, brain damage, or worse from… READ THE REST