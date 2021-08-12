Hark! The perfect mechanical keyboard

This mechanical keyboard is perfect: it has less punctuation than an angry text from Cormac McCarthy and the keyswitches sound like a popcorn cooker in a tiled bathroom.
specs:
– switches – cherry browns w/ boba u4t stems, sprit slow 2 65g springs, filmed with deskeys, all lubed with 3203
– plate – 3d printed, file here: dropbox.com/s/9lor2z587pn9vy8/27plate.stl?dl=0
– keycaps – amazon, link here: http://amazon.com/gp/product/B093HFKK…
– stabilizer – durock plate mount, holee modded
– pcb – elite c controller (handwired)