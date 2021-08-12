Why Google's CAPTCHA images are "so unbearably depressing"

I use a password manager, and that causes some websites to think I'm a bot because of how fast the username and password are entered.

When that happens, the website challenges me with a CAPTCHA — "Select all images with crosswalks/a bus/ stop signs/ a train." Sometimes the site will make me do 3, 4, even 5 CAPTCHAs. (Hulu seems to do this every time.)

Besides being annoying CAPTCHAs are also depressing because the photos are grim, joyless, and lack humanity.

In his Medium column, Clive Thompson takes a deep dive into why CAPTCHAs "erode the soul."