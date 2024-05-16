Trump lawyer Todd Blanche blows a fuse — shouts at Michael Cohen in courtroom: "That's a lie!"

Looks like Donald Trump's hush money trial is taking a toll on his short-tempered attorney, Todd Blanche, who shrieked at former "fixer" Michael Cohen in the courtroom today.

The hot-headed lawyer "raised his voice and screamed" at Cohen after the prosecution witness described a phone call he had made to the ex-president in 2016 to confirm he had successfully gotten film actress Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about her fling with Trump.

"That's a lie!" Blanche shouted, according to The Independent.

And according to NBC News, when Cohen said, "I believe I also spoke to Mr. Trump about the Stormy Daniels matter," the agitated Blanche shot back, "We are not asking what you believe. The jury doesn't want to hear what you think!"

Trump has a long history of hiring lickspittle lawyers (e.g., Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Christina Bobb, Sydney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, Alina Habba, and even Michael Cohen) who have ended up destroyed — indicted, charged, disbarred, sanctioned, and/or sent to the poorhouse.

So, although an idiot to take on Trump's case in the first place, you almost can't blame Blanche for blowing a fuse. He's got everything to lose.