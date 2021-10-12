DC Comics: new Superman, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, is bisexual

On National Coming Out Day, DC Comics announced that Superman will soon begin a relationship with a male named Jay Nakamura. The development will occur in the book "Superman: Son of Kal-El," which will be released on Nov. 9. The New York Times:

Up, up and out of the closet!

The new Superman, Jonathan Kent — who is the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane — will soon begin a romantic relationship with a male friend, DC Comics announced Monday.

That same-sex relationship is just one of the ways that Jonathan Kent, who goes by Jon, is proving to be a different Superman than his famous father. Since his new series, Superman: Son of Kal-El, began in July, Jon has combated wildfires caused by climate change, thwarted a high school shooting and protested the deportation of refugees in Metropolis.

"The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity," Tom Taylor, who writes the series, said in an interview. He said that a "new Superman had to have new fights — real world problems — that he could stand up to as one of the most powerful people in the world."

Jonathan Kent took the mantle of Superman alongside his father this year. The Clark Kent version of Superman was introduced in 1938. He married Lois Lane in 1996. Jonathan was introduced in 2015 and — let us skip a lot of comic book shenanigans — spent some time as Superboy before being encouraged by his father to become the new Superman.