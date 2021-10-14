Spooky photos of ice castles

Frankie Carino is a photographer and sculptor who lately has been focusing on ice castles — i.e. human-created buildings made of ice.

He's taken some gorgeous and eerie photos of them; in his lens, the ice has an unsettlingly organic quality and transmits light on a diffuse and crepuscular register. I'm super into them — several of my faves are below, reprinted with his permission.

You can see more of Carino's work at his web site and his Instagram feed, and BOOOOOOOM recently interviewed him about his ice-castle work …