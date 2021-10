The Rock will be playing bad Shazam, coming to theaters and your streaming devices, next year. I believe this is the 'first look trailer.'

I am pretty excited about this, and I pretty much find all DC movies awful. Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, and Quintessa Swindell all look fantastic in their hero roles, but I can't tell you who these heroes are. I think that the titular Black Adam is basically bad Shazam, and I don't know if Shazam is in this movie.

The Rock as a bad-ish guy could be fun.