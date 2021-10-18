Michael Caine is done with this whole acting thing—kind of

The Man Who Would Be King. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. The Muppets Christmas Carol. Zulu, Christopher Nolan's Batman Trilogy and The Cider House Rules. Not one of these films would be what they were without the calm panache that Michael Caine drags in front of the camera with him. Now, after decades of being one of Hollywood's most reliable casting bets, he's calling it quits.

Kind of.

The 88-year old, who's been pretending to be someone else for money for more than five decades, told the BBC in an podcast interview last week that his latest film could well be his last. Hearing this, some news outlets declared that Caine was retiring. However, according to Deadline, it's not so much that he's sick of acting. Rather, he's excited by the notion of writing.

From Deadline:

Speaking of Best Sellers [his latest movie], Caine said, "Funnily enough, it has turned out to be what is my last part really. Because I haven't worked for two years, and I have a spine problem which affects my legs so I can't walk very well. "And I also wrote a book, a couple of books, which were published and were successful," Caine continued, "so I'm now not an actor, I'm a writer. Which is lovely, because as an actor you have to get up at half past six in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you start writing without leaving the bed!"

Man, I wish that not leaving bed thing was true.

To reenforce the fact that he had no intention of retiring, Caine took to Twitter to say that "I haven't retired and not a lot of people know that." Welp, now we do.

