Acting coach says"You're grounded!" in 20+ very different accents and it's hypnotic (video)

Sarah Valentine is a professional acting coach who specializes in world accents. Specifically, she helps actors speak English as it might sound sound with different accents, from Cockney to Jamaican, Australian, Geordie, American, Russian, French, and on and on.

"I have worked with hundreds of people wanting to sound authentic in their chosen accent whether its day to day life or actors getting roles and wanting to be 100% on point for a character or particular role," Valentine explains.

(via Digg)